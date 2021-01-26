Twitter has launched its Birdwatch program which is specially designed to address misinformation on the platform by allowing users to fact-check tweets. Users in the pilot program will be able to add notes to tweets to provide context. Initially, Twitter will only take about 1,000 users in the US to start the program.

Twitter Launches Birdwatch -A Fact-checking Program to Fight Misinformation

For now, users participating in the program can write notes on individual tweets. However, the notes will only be available on the public Birdwatch website rather than on Twitter itself. Pilot users can also rate notes submitted by other participants in the program there.

Twitter VP of product Keith Coleman wrote in a blog post.

“We believe this approach has the potential to respond quickly when misleading information spreads, adding context that people trust and find valuable. Eventually, we aim to make notes visible directly on Tweets for the global Twitter audience, when there is consensus from a broad and diverse set of contributors.”

Check out how this pilot program will work in the given tweet below,

🐦 Today we’re introducing @Birdwatch, a community-driven approach to addressing misleading information. And we want your help. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aYJILZ7iKB — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 25, 2021

The data which Twitter will get through Birdwatch will be available and downloadable in TSV files. Twitter will publish the algorithms that power the program publicly in a Birdwatch Guide. The initial ranking system is available at Twitter’s GitHub page.

Coleman noted

“We know there are a number of challenges toward building a community-driven system like this — from making it resistant to manipulation attempts to ensuring it isn’t dominated by a simple majority or biased based on its distribution of contributors. We’ll be focused on these things throughout the pilot.”

