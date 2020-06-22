Twitter users are now going to experience a new addition as the company has added a new feature to its ‘Lists’ that allowing users to discover new lists and add them to their feed. We came to know about this new addition through its Twitter account sharing a short clip of how to use the feature.

Twitter Now Allows You to Discover New Lists

Now the users will see a ‘Show more recommendations’ option in the ‘Discover new lists’ section that will help them to look for more lists that they are interested in. The feature will be available for both Android and iOS users.

Add new voices and conversations to your Timeline using Lists. You can now:

👉 make a List

👉 discover new Lists

👉 follow a List

👉 Tweet a List pic.twitter.com/7xhwMXRUWG

Twitter announced the new feature in a Tweet saying “Add new voices and conversations to your Timeline using Lists.” Users will get to see a short GIF in the Tweet shows off how to use the new feature on their Twitter app.

Twitter said:

“The specific Lists suggestions you see are based on a mixture of who you follow, the things you and they Tweet about, and the Lists you currently are following.”

“At launch, we will have a large selection of Lists that have been reviewed or created by Twitter’s own curation team.”

The lists are based on a combination of who the user follows, the lists that the user currently follows, and the things the user and lists tweet about.

Recommended Reading: Instagram to Overtake Twitter