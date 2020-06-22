The use of Instagram for news had doubled since 2018, reported by Reuters Institute Digital News. Young generation tilt is more towards Instagram and it is said that nearly 18-24-year-old people are using Instagram as a source of news about coronavirus. That’s why soon Instagram to Overtake Twitter

According to a survey, Instagram is now used by more than a third of all people, and two-thirds of under-25s. While 11% of people are using it for news, and this is the reason that Instagram is leaving Twitter behind.

Instagram is Set to Overtake Twitter

Nic Newman, lead author of the report said:

“Instagram’s become very popular with younger people, they really respond well to stories that are told simply and well with visual images. “It’s not that one necessarily replaces the other. They might use Facebook and Instagram, or might use Twitter and Instagram.”

He further added that “Instagram is owned by Facebook, which now reaches 85% of people each week. The company’s dominance in how stories are being told “remains incredibly important. The firm also owns WhatsApp.

Most people are using Instagram for Covid-19 news but maintaining trust in the era of social media is getting harder as conspiracy theories go viral. Social media is sacrificing accuracy when it comes to delivering the news to its users.

