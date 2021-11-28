The social media platform, Twitter is testing its new feature: up and down vote on its iOS users. This will help the company to detect the kind of replies that are appropriate.

The news was confirmed by Jane Manchun Wong’s post on the app. The Tweet indicated 3 options under the title of the introduction of reply downvotes. It also includes the option of giving feedback to make the app a better place where high-quality content is prioritized.

Twitter to Let Users ‘Down Vote’ Replies Under Tweets

Twitter said,

Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them. Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes.

The screenshots that recently popped out show that the feature is a copy of Facebook’s thumbs up and down feature. The company says that ‘downvotes’ will not affect the order of replies, and not be available to other users for the time being. It means only the selected iOS users are able to test this feature.

Twitter has been working on this feature for the past year. Kayvon Beykpour was leading this product and gave it a trial by saying that the platform is exploring this feature.

