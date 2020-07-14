There is amazing news for users living in the European Economic Area. Now play store users from EEA can browse content from other EEA regions for totally free. This can be done easily from their smartphones without indulging in any complications. Many people from these regions can see this new addition in their Google Play Stores and those who have not will have to wait a little longer.

Users in the EEA can Explore other countries’ Google Play Stores

Since this new addition is in effect however Google doesn’t allow people to download or purchase content from other regions. So the reason behind viewing other countries’ content remains a mystery. To browse play stores from different regions than the default one, you have to go to the web version of the play store. Now you have to sign out of your account or simply have to go into incognito mode. No go to the bottom of the page and click on Location to select from any of the 31 listed countries.

By doing this, you will be able to browse different apps, music, books, movies, and much more and can also see the pricing. It remains unknown why Google lets you see content from other countries when it doesn’t allow you to download it. It seems with time this restriction will also be removed.

Also Read: Now Manage subscriptions Directly from the Google Play Store