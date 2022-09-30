In this era of the digital world, smartphones have become a necessity. This is the device that we use to do our daily tasks. We use it to pay bills, to stay connected with others and also for entertainment purposes. Many of us download different apps or games for our leisure time. However, this is also a fact that these apps could come with dangerous viruses. Google Play Store and Apple App Store have deleted a number of apps for ad fraud. But it seems like, there are some more dangerous adware apps that need to be removed from your iPhone.

Alert! Delete These Dangerous Adware Apps Immediately From Your iPhone

Although, Apple’s ecosystem is considered relatively safer due to its closed nature. However, the App Store has also often unwittingly offered a safe harbour to dangerous apps. Cybersecurity researchers at Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team have identified dozens of apps on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store as malware that commit ad fraud as part of a convoluted operation dubbed ‘Scylla’.

According to the report, more than 75 Android apps and 10 iOS apps committed different types of ad fraud. These apps have collectively garnered 13+ million downloads before Google and Apple took them down.

According to Satori’s report, Scylla is the third wave of an attack. The first adware attack reported in 2019 was called ‘Poseidon’. The malware affected more than 40 apps. The second wave, ‘Charybdis’, happened in 2020. The latest version of the malware reportedly uses “new tactics and techniques” that the researchers say help the cyber-criminals better cover their tracks.

Here is the list of known fraudulent apps with the Scylla malware

Loot the Castle

Run Bridge

Shinning Gun

Racing Legend 3D

Rope Runner

Wood Sculptor

Fire-Wall

Ninja Critical Hit

Tony Runs

If you have installed any of these apps, immediately remove them.

