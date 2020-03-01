Vivo had already announced that it will reveal something big in an event at the MWC. But unfortunately, due to the cancellation of MWC, Vivo has to cancel its lavish event. Anyhow, Vivo has unveiled the APEX 2020 concept phone giving us an idea about the technologies the company is working on.

Everything You Need to Know About Vivo APEX 2020

The smartphone has a seamless body with no openings and relies on pressure-sensing capacitive buttons. It has a 6.45-inch 2330x1080px FullView display. There is also a 16MP in-display selfie camera, while the sides end on 120-degree sloping edges. The camera uses 4 in 1 pixel binning for resulting 4MP shots and is covered by glass that’s six times more light transmittable that the rest of the protective sheet.

The cameras on the back are a bit more interesting. The phone comes with a 48MP camera with a gimbal-like stabilization mechanism, which Vivo claims has a 200% extended angle of stabilizing compared to traditional OIS systems. The other is a 16MP periscope camera with an actual zoom range.

Moreover, the phone does not have any ports. So, it will be charged wirelessly only. The company claims that its Super FlashCharge 60W can charge up to a 2,000 mAh battery in just 20 minutes.

The phone really looks quite astonishing. But it is for sure that in-display camera technology is not near to come. We still need to wait a bit more. Let’s see when we will actually get this phone.