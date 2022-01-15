vivo has launched the V23e recently in Pakistan. Soon after its launch, Vivo V23e has gained much popularity because of its high-end cameras, powerful battery, processor and many more. I personally like its front camera, its powerful battery and charging capability. Let’s discuss all my favourite specs one by one

Vivo V23e Powerful Cameras Take the Photography to the Next Level

First of all, the phone has come with a 50MP AF Portrait selfie front camera including AI Extreme Night Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait to give crisp, clear selfies at all times. It also enhances the shooting experience through Double Exposure mode, upgraded Dual-View Video and Steadiface Selfie Video.

Check Also: The Gorgeous vivo V23e — Tech Gurus’ Opinion

The other main feature of the phone is its back camera setup. The phone has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64MP Night Camera. It let users capture stunning high-resolution pictures. It also features Bokeh Flare Portrait allowing users to capture great depth and crystal focus in their picture creating sharp contrast and vibrance.

The next feature which I like the most is its powerful battery and its fast charging capability. Vivo V23e has come with a 4050 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. According to the company, the battery will be charged 69% in just 30 minutes which is quite amazing.

Moving on, the phone has come with a MediaTek G96 processor. One of the prominent features of the phone is its RAM. The phone has up to 12GB of RAM (8GB + 4GB Extended RAM). It will be available in memory options – 128GB and 256GB.

The other key features include a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C and Funtouch OS 12. Also, it is available in two beautiful colours – Moonlight shadow and the sunshine coast.

If you want to know its pricing details in Pakistan, click here