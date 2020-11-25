Vivo Y1s Entry-Level Smartphone Heading to Pakistan Soon

Vivo Y1s is a new entry-level phone that began a few months ago in Cambodia after the launch of Vivo V20. Vivo Y1s is now released in India after the debut. And with the typical brand release schedule in South Asia, it will be headed to Pakistan next.

Vivo Y1s is a refreshing change from the bulk of input levels mobile phones with over-sized picture islands and high-end screens. On the back sits a single 13MP rear camera, protected by a ring housing. The selfie camera is an unremarkable 5MP. No advanced image-processing features — like a Night Mode — see the more details here.

Recommended: vivo Launches OriginOS at 2020 Developer Conference

Vivo Y1s Specifications

The first thing that suggests Vivo is likely to threaten competitors like Samsung, Oppo, image details shared from retail outlets. The Vivo new device has a polycarbonate shell and is available in the colors of Olive Black and Aurora Blue. Aurora Blue mixes White, Blue, and Purple, and Olive Black mixed deep black turquoise. It’s not too basic or too tacky. The body is made of plastic and is painted with an aesthetic matte, soft gradient.

The Halo Full View display with NEG T2X-1 protection is available in 6.22-inch HD+(720x1520p). The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is operated under the hood and combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of ram. For both cameras, the back is 13MP f/2.2, and the front sensor is 5MP f/1.8.

Other specifications include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, up to 256 GB of microSD, a battery of 4,030 mAh, reverse charging, and a headphone jack of 3.5mm. There is no support for fingerprint security or fast charging. You can secure the phone with 2D face unlock.

Vivo Y1s Expected Price

In contrast, Vivo Y1s released in Cambodia with only 2GB of ram, 32GB, with a price tag of $109. Thus the like price in Pakistan can be expected to be Rs. 19,999 or more. That said, Vivo Y1s run Android 10, and you have the oldest Funtouch OS 10.5 user interface on top.

Also Read: Vivo Y12s Features a 5,000 mAh battery and Dual cameras