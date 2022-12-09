vivo Y35 5G is Now Official with Dimensity 700 SoC and 5,000 mAh Battery

vivo launched the Y35 in August with the Snapdragon 680 SoC and 44W wired charging but no 5G connectivity. However, now, vivo has launched the 5G variant of the Y35, which is powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC. Both phones have different specs or more precisely the 5G version has downgraded specs.

First of all, the vivo Y35 5G has a 6.51″ LCD with a waterdrop notch like the 4G model. However, the screen resolution is reduced from FullHD+ to HD+, and so is the refresh rate – from 90Hz to 60Hz.

The camera systems are also different. The Y35 4G came with a 50MP triple camera. On the other hand, the Y35 5G comes with a dual camera setup comprising 13MP primary and 2MP macro cameras. For selfies and video calls, the vivo Y35 5G has a 5MP front-facing camera, unlike its 4G counterpart sporting a 16MP shooter.

Additionally, the 5G version comes with 15W charging support. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery capacity. Another difference between the two smartphones is that the Y35 4G launched with Android 11-based FuntouchOS 12. On the other hand, the Y35 5G boots OriginOS Ocean based on Android 13. However, both versions have a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port.

The Y35 5G comes in black, gold, and blue colours and has three memory options – 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128 GB. These models will cost CNY1,199 ($170/€160), CNY1,399 ($200/€190), and CNY1,499 ($215/€205), respectively. The phone is currently available in China. There are no words on its availability in other markets.

