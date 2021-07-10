Last month, vivo has launched the Y53s 5G. Now, the company has come up with the 4G version for the markets where 5G is not deployed yet. vivo Y53s 4G has landed with different specs and features from its 5G sibling. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

vivo Y53s 4G is Now Official with Helio G80 and 64MP Triple Camera

First of all, the phone has the Helio G80 SoC, whereas the 5G model has a Snapdragon 480 chipset. Moreover, 4G version has also come with an improved camera department. The selfie camera of the phone has got a megapixel bump – up from 8MP to 16MP. Also, the back cameras of the phone include 64MP primary and 2MP macro cameras along with a 2MP depth sensor.

Unfortunately, the screen refresh rate has been reduced from 90Hz to 60Hz. But the company has managed this reduction in some other way. The charging speed of the phone has increased from 18W to 33W. On the software side, the phone runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1.

The rest of the features on the Y53s 4G remain the same as the 5G model. The 4G model has also come with a 6.58″ FullHD+ LCD. It has 8GB (+ 3GB virtual) RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

The vivo Y53s 4G also comes with a USB-C port, a dedicated microSD card slot, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Moreover, it is available in Blue Purple and Black Green colours. Currently, the phone has launched in Vietnam. But we are quite sure to get the phone in Pakistan y the end of this month.

