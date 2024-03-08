WhatsApp offers a convenient way to connect with your friends and family, allowing you to send messages or make voice and video calls. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has been continuously enhancing the app’s calling features to provide a better user experience. This includes improvements such as expanded group support and call scheduling. In the recent update, WhatsApp calls log could soon be integrated into Google’s Phone app.

Currently, WhatsApp VoIP calls do not appear in the call log of the native Phone app on smartphones. This means that users cannot easily differentiate between regular phone calls and WhatsApp calls in their call history. However, a recent discovery suggests that this could change soon.

WhatsApp Calls to Appear in Google Phone’s Call Log Soon

It seems that WhatsApp is working on integrating its call list with the Google Phone app’s call log. A user on X first noticed this integration, although specific details about how it will work are still unclear. From the shared screenshot, it appears that WhatsApp calls will be tagged with a “WhatsApp” label in the call log, making it easier for users to identify them.

To access this feature, users may need to be on the latest beta version of the Google Phone app and receive the update from Google’s servers. If the integration extends to other popular calling apps like Skype, Viber, and Telegram, it could provide a more seamless calling experience for users across different platforms.

This integration is already present on iOS, where third-party VoIP calls are displayed in the iPhone’s native Phone app. Tapping on an entry in the call log initiates a voice or video call directly from the app. On Android, however, users can only access their WhatsApp call logs from within the WhatsApp app itself, making it less convenient to make calls quickly.

In addition to the call log integration, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a favourite bar for the call log. This feature, currently in beta, would allow users to quickly access their favourite contacts for faster calling. While it may take some time for these features to roll out to the stable release, they have the potential to significantly improve the calling experience for WhatsApp users.

