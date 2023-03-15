Advertisement

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update for group participants which replaces unknown phone numbers with user names within the chat list. After the new update, users will be able to names instead of phone numbers if they receive a message from any unknown contact in the WhatsApp group.

Advertisement

WhatsApp is Replacing Unknown Phone Numbers with User Names

Check Also: Soon Users Will Be Able To Set Expiration Date For Groups On WhatsApp iOS

Last year in December WhatsApp started introducing a new feature which swapped phone numbers with push names within the message bubble of group chats. The feature made it easier for users to recognize messages from unknown contacts in the group chat window. Now according to WAbetainfp, WhatsApp is bringing this feature to its chat list too so that users get to know from whom they received messages in the group chat.

Advertisement

The new update will make it easier for recipients to know who the unknown contact is without saving the number in their contact list. Especially in the larger group where it is difficult to save every contact.

Currently, the new update for the chat list is being rolled out for WhatsApp beta for Android users with the latest WhatsApp 2.23.5.12 version and for iOS beta with WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.5.0.73 update. After the testing, the feature will be available for everyone in future updates of the app.

You May Also Like: Two New WhatsApp Updates Aim To provide Safe Experience to Group Chat Members