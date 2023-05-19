WhatsApp is working on multiple new features, such as Chat Lock, message editing, and many others. Some of these features are already available for some users. However, some features are still under testing. Some latest reports reveal that WhatsApp is working on a new design for the context menu.

According to the WABetaInfo, the newly redesigned context menu is currently under beta testing. However, it shared a few screenshots that give us our first glimpse at the WhatsApp context menu’s new look. Notably, when you tap and hold a message to select it in the current stable version of WhatsApp, it only shows a few emoji for reactions, while the delete, forward, and other options are placed on the top toolbar.

WhatsApp is Working on a New Design for the Context Menu

Check Also: WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Report Spam Messages in Group Chats

The new look of the WhatsApp context menu looks similar to what we already have on the iOS app. You will get Delete, Forward, Reply, and Info options in a drop-down list. Emoji reactions still appear on top of the message itself.

The new WhatsApp context menu is still under development and isn’t rolling out to everyone. It is only available to WhatsApp beta testers. Whats App will soon roll it out for everyone.

No doubt, WhatsApp is actively working on enhancing its features and design to provide users with an improved messaging experience.

See Also: WhatsApp Latest Update Brings the Ability to Edit Messages and Many more