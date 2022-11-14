WhatsApp’s New Feature Tells If Someone Missed Your Call Intentionally or Because of DND Mode With New WhatsApp Update, Callers Will Know If They Missed Call Due To DND Mode

Several network providers now notify smartphone users when the phone they’re attempting to reach is out of range or off. This information is relayed to the caller in the form of a text message as soon as the phone is back within range and may be used to make calls. However, with new WhatsApp Update, callers will know if they missed call due to DND Mode or intentionally.

Despite the fact that many modern cellphones come equipped with a function that notifies both the person making the call and the person receiving it when the ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode is activated. However, just a few instant messaging platforms have this functionality available to their users.

This is about to change, though. Recent reports say that WhatsApp is almost ready to release a feature it has been working on for a while. This feature will let you know about calls and video calls you missed while your phone was on “DND.”

According to the source, the capability has already been released to certain beta WhatsApp users. The beta version 2.22.24.7 of the Meta-owned IM platform now incorporates the new DND flag notice for missed calls. According to the source, the new feature is available to WhatsApp Beta users via the Google Play Beta program. As of the latest patch, users will be informed if they have missed a call while in DND.

WhatsApp users will notice a tagline directly under the missed call history stating that the call was missed by DND. This tagline will be located in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. When WhatsApp users open punch the person’s conversation thread, they will also see a blurb very similar to the one described above.

Users will be able to show the caller that they were not purposely ignored when the DND mode was activated by sending them a screenshot of the notice.

According to the source, the latest version of WhatsApp beta can be downloaded for beta users. In the meantime, back in June, WhatsApp added the ability to mute and message other participants in a group call, in addition to banner notifications.

