WhatsApp is consistently working on enriching its messaging platform. Beta users on Android are currently getting an early look at a promising new feature. The latest addition allows users in the WhatsApp beta program on Android to share audio content while engaged in a video call. Notably, this feature had its initial release in a previous beta version of WhatsApp for iOS. It indicates that it is likely to be rolled out to both iOS and Android platforms in the future.

In the beta version 2.23.26.18 for WhatsApp on Android, users can now share audio content, such as video clips and music, during a video call. When a user shares their screen during a video call, the audio playing on their device will also be transmitted to others participating in the call. WaBetaInfo, a reliable source for beta updates, highlighted this new functionality.

It’s important to note that this feature is not applicable during voice calls or video calls where the video function is disabled. As this feature is still in the development phase, it’s challenging to pinpoint an exact timeline for its release to a wider user base. However, it is anticipated that the company will integrate this feature into its stable release sometime in the coming year.

For those eager to explore this new feature firsthand, enrolling in the beta program is a relatively simple process. However, it’s worth noting that beta versions are works in progress, and users may encounter bugs or glitches while using them. Despite this, beta testing provides users with the opportunity to experience and provide feedback on upcoming features before they are officially launched to the broader WhatsApp community.

