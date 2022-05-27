All you need to know about WhatsApp security features

WhatsApp is used by millions of people to communicate with friends and family. Because the platform recognizes how important chats are to users, it provides the option of storing chat history on Google Drive. Users can set the automatic backup feature for their chats and choose between daily, weekly, or monthly backups. Everything you need to know about the WhatsApp security features is right here.

Last Seen:

The Last Seen feature, allows users to see when they last saw messages on WhatsApp, is one of the most popular security features.

End-to-End Encryption

WhatsApp has created a whole new mechanism for encryption key storage that works with both iOS and Android to enable E2EE backups. Backups will be encrypted with a unique, randomly generated encryption key if E2EE backups are enabled.

Two-step Verification

You should use two-factor authentication if a service supports it (2FA). This not only adds a periodic passcode to WhatsApp, but it also protects your data from being accessed by others.

Go to Menu > Settings > Account > Two-step verification > Enable to enable 2FA. Create a six-digit PIN code that you can easily remember by following the steps below. Important: Include your email address so you can retrieve the code if you lose it.

Do you think WhatsApp is safe and secure?

Despite all of these features, you should be aware that WhatsApp is not entirely safe. You can, in fact, use other, more secure communication programs instead. However, WhatsApp’s security protocols should suffice for 99 percent of regular users. To avoid security vulnerabilities, make sure you update the WhatsApp app on a regular basis.