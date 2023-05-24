WhatsApp Rolls Out Password Reminder Feature for end-to-end Encrypted Backups

The instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, keeps on introducing new and exciting features for the users to make the app more useful and attractive. Now, WhatsApp is rolling out a password reminder feature for end-to-end encrypted backups.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature allows users to verify if the password for their end-to-end encrypted backups is correct, so they can replace it in case of an incorrect match. This feature is available to some users installing the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

WhatsApp announced end-to-end encrypted backups two years ago. With this feature, people can secure their backup using end-to-end encryption by choosing a personal password. They can also choose a 64-digit encryption key that only they know. In fact, neither WhatsApp nor the backup service provider (Apple and Google) will be able to read encrypted backups or access the key required to unlock them.

WhatsApp already used its own encryption techniques to encrypt the database within the backup in the past, but it was not end-to-end encrypted.

People can definitely experiment with an advanced layer of privacy by enabling end-to-end encrypted backups. However, some users have lost access to their encrypted backup because they couldn’t remember the password they had chosen. For this reason, WhatsApp developed a feature that allows the user to verify if the password is correct.

Just recently, WhatsApp has introduced a feature that will let users edit messages. Moreover, it is also working on a new design for the context menu.

