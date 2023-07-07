In 2018, WhatsApp released the ability to share stickers, a new way to communicate with your family and friends. Since then WhatsApp keeps on introducing new features i.e. importing stickers into WhatsApp and creating sticker packs from third-party apps. One of the requirements when creating stickers was to associate a certain number of emojis with each sticker. Finally, WhatsApp is getting the smarter sticker recommendation feature.

WhatsApp Introduces Smarter Sticker Recommendation Feature

This is one of the most beneficial features when it comes to stickers. As the number of installed stickers continues to grow over time, it becomes very complicated to locate a specific sticker from the ones available.

WABetaInfo notes that this new recommendation feature works great with the Cuppy sticker pack, but there is no information on how it will work with multiple sticker packs installed.

With this feature, finding the right sticker for any situation will be much easier. Also, it will save time. It’s worth noting that this feature is also compatible with third-party stickers. However, if you wish to enable support for this feature, you may need to modify the sticker pack within the app you used to create it and associate an emoji with each sticker.

According to WABetaInfo, the new sticker suggestion feature is available to some beta testers. It will roll out to even more people over the coming days. This feature may also be available to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS.

