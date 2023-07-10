WhatsApp is rolling out an exciting new feature in its latest beta update for Android users. Now, WhatsApp Web added a new link with a phone number feature. The new update version 2.23.14.18 lets users link their WhatsApp accounts to WhatsApp Web without the need to scan a QR code. This feature aims to simplify the process of connecting additional devices to your WhatsApp account.

The new option is currently available to select beta testers. However, it will be available to a large audience in a few weeks. With this feature, users can link a device by using their primary account number and a one-time code generated by WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp Web Adds ‘Link with Phone Number’ Feature

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to connect to the web version by scanning a QR code. The feature “Link with phone number” will be an additional means to link your WhatsApp account to the web version.

To access the Link with the phone number feature, you need to follow a few simple steps.

Open WhatsApp Web on the desktop device you wish to link.

Now select the new option, “Link with phone number.”

Upon entering their phone number and country, you will receive an 8-character code.

You have to enter this code into your WhatsApp mobile app after receiving a notification.

It is simply another way to link your new device to your WhatsApp account. By simply using the phone number and a one-time code, you can now easily link accounts to WhatsApp Web on any supported desktop device.

