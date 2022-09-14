Why is VPN Necessary to Visit Blocked Sites? An Ultimate Guide

There are numerous geo-restricted websites. ​​In some countries, it is illegal to visit certain websites. Those websites include torrenting, educational, entertainment, and free movie websites everyone uses online today.

If you use a virtual private network (VPN), nobody can see where you are when you’re online. It allows you to bypass restrictions on your preferred sites and content and view it whenever from any location.

Okay, what’s a VPN?

When you use a VPN, the internet thinks you’re browsing from the country you choose. You’ll also be invisible and untraceable because it hides and encrypts all of your online activities. Does that make sense? You need one of those, don’t you? You don’t have to answer; your guilty conscience is yelling louder than any Coachella teen.

Which sites typically get blocked?

Due to Internet censorship and filtering, many websites are unavailable in many countries. Social media and news websites, like Facebook and Twitter, are common targets of censorship. Google is another commonly blocked website.

Blocking these widely used networks impacts the flow of information and amounts to government censorship of the population. Therefore, it’s critical to be aware of and prepared to defend your rights online to keep your unrestricted access to the Internet.

Guide to access blocked sites with a VPN

VPN services enable access to your preferred websites from any location and avoid regional restrictions and broad Internet censorship. It secures your private information, avoids online censorship, and blocks by encrypting your Internet connection.

Follow these five easy steps to access blocked content online:

Sign up for a quality VPN service of your choice.

Next, install it on your gadget.

Now, connect to a VPN server located in a country where the blocked site you want to access is allowed.

That’s it; start surfing the Internet, including your favorite websites and social media, without censorship.

23 Websites and Services to Unblock with a VPN Online

Some of the platforms for whom VPNs are helpful for accessing their content are in geo-restricted areas.

Twitter

The social broadcasting platform has revolutionized how people learn about the latest happenings. However, governments often shut down citizens’ access to social media during civil unrest and protests. A VPN will allow you to access Twitter even if it is blocked in your country.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app because it is easy to use and doesn’t bother users with ads. However, it is restricted or forbidden in many nations, including China and the Middle Eastern countries. But if you hook up to a Virtual Private Network, you can bypass the censorship and usually use WhatsApp.

British Telecommunications Sport

The most well-known European streaming service is in high demand beyond its home continent. Thousands of people get around the restriction on using BT Sports outside of Europe by connecting to a virtual private network. Get VPN to watch BT Sports live.

Broadcasting on Sky Sports

Sky Sports is a well-liked sports streaming channel where viewers can watch their preferred Premier League and other sporting events. Sky Sports is, unfortunately, restricted to a small number of territories. However, connecting to a UK-based VPN server will give you access to your favorite sports matches broadcast on Sky Sports, no matter where you happen to be.

NBC

Franchises for the National Broadcasting Company are present in nearly every nation. In addition, the channel provides excellent regionally-specific programming guides. However, without a Virtual Private Network (VPN), you won’t be able to access NBC’s international broadcasts.

Instagram

Instagram is the most popular social media platform for posting user-generated photos and videos. However, the service is blocked in some countries, including China, North Korea, Iran, and even Bangladesh. Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to route your Internet traffic through a server outside these countries will allow you to access Instagram from anywhere in the world.

LinkedIn

Have you found that the jobs recommended are all in your immediate area? Unfortunately, LinkedIn’s search function will not give you accurate results for job openings in another city or country unless you alter your virtual location by connecting to VPN.

Gmail

Google Mail boasts the most significant user base in the email sector. It’s an excellent email service and a centralized hub for maintaining account synchronization. However, without a virtual private network connection, Gmail won’t be accessible in countries where Google’s services are blocked.

Sling TV

Only US and PR residents can use Sling TV. It’s a popular internet streaming service that provides access to a wide variety of popular television shows, movies, and other video content on demand. Accessing Sling TV while traveling abroad also necessitates using a virtual private network.

Spotify

Do you want to hear your portable media player’s latest and greatest tunes? As it grants users access to a library of millions of songs and podcasts, Spotify has become the go-to for many audio enthusiasts. However, the music streaming service is blocked in some countries, notably those in Asia, so you will need a virtual private network (VPN) to access it.

Skype

Bangladesh, UAE, Morocco, and China are just some countries that have banned or severely restricted the use of the popular VoIP service Skype. Website access has also been limited in other ways. Using a well-known VPN service will allow seamless connectivity to Skype, allowing you to continue your communications even if you are temporarily outside your home country.

Snapchat

Snapchat has millions of users, but it’s primary demographic is young adults. Because of its contentious nature, it has been banned in countries with strict cyber laws so that users are not subjected to permanent records of their private photographs. VPN allows you to use Snapchat even if you’re currently located in a country where the app is blocked.

Flickr

Flickr is an excellent social sharing service that allows users to upload and share photos and videos with others online. However, Flickr is blocked in many regions because it has previously hosted content that violated regulations in a small number of countries. All you need to do is get a VPN if your country is on that list.

Wikipedia

There’s no reason to introduce the website. Wikipedia represents the pinnacle of content created and maintained by its users. It covers everything imaginable, and its articles are written and edited by people who enjoy sharing knowledge. But, unfortunately, it is blocked in some countries.

Dailymotion

If you’re looking for a replacement for YouTube, Dailymotion is a fantastic option. YouTube may have a more extensive content library, but this site has all the top music and video uploads. Many countries, including China, North Korea, Syria, and India, have banned access to Dailymotion. If you cannot view Dailymotion because of geo-restrictions, you can bypass them by connecting to VPN.

Netflix

Although Netflix is one of the most widely used streaming services, its content is unavailable to everyone. Netflix’s extensive library can be accessed from anywhere in the world with the help of a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

The BBC’s Streaming Service, iPlayer

BBC iPlayer is updated with all of the network’s TV shows and documentaries just hours after they first air on BBC’s TV channels. So if you missed an episode, you could watch it on the BBC iPlayer website for a limited time after it originally aired. However, the problem is, BBC iPlayer can only be accessed within the UK without a VPN.

Amazon Prime

Prime Video on Amazon is excellent because it includes original programming and classics from other networks and studios. It serves its purpose well and doesn’t break the bank. Access is limited to the United States, but PureVPN makes it possible to use it anywhere in the world.

Hulu

Hulu is a leading online video service where users can instantly watch their favorite TV shows and movies. Hulu is blocked in some regions. Many countries and regions around the world do not have access to Hulu. Hulu is widely available in the United States, so connecting to a VPN with a US IP address will grant you instant access.

HBO Go

Game of Thrones and True Detective are just two of the many acclaimed shows available on HBO Go, a popular streaming service. However, you can only use the service if you live in one of the supported countries. Simply connect to VPN and change your IP location to the US to gain access to HBO Go – and stream its unique content anonymously from anywhere in the world.

Facebook

Although the social media giant has billions of users, some people still cannot access it. Only a few countries restrict access to Facebook; these include China, Iran, and occasionally Bangladesh. Connecting to a VPN server in a location other than those specified above will allow you to access Facebook anonymously.

YouTube

Thanks to YouTube, video content has become increasingly prevalent online. Due to Google’s ownership of YouTube, it is blocked in countries where the company’s services are restricted or banned. If you find it hard to conceive of life online without YouTube, one of the most common ways to gain access to the site is by purchasing and connecting to a VPN service.

Google

Some Google business services are blocked in many countries, including China, Crimea, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Syria, and virtually all Arab countries (like YouTube, Gmail, Blogger, and Maps).

Some places have entirely banned Google services, while others have only forbade accessing YouTube and Gmail. Google may be blocked in your country, but with a virtual private network (VPN), you can hide your IP address and access the search engine from anywhere in the world.