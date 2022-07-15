Wrestling-Themed Battle Royale ‘Rumbleverse’ to be Rolled out on Aug 11: Epic Games

Epic Games has been amazing the battle royale lovers for a long period of time with its brilliant collection of games. However, this time the company has tried to follow an unconventional approach in the battle royale genre. Epic Games has collaborated with Iron Galaxy to launch the wrestling-themed battle royale Rumbleverse on August 11, 2022. Furthermore, the company has announced that Rumbleverse would be completely free to play.

Rumbleverse is the latest game to take a different approach to the popular battle royale genre by focusing on wrestling rather than firearms. The game, which is played in a third-person perspective, involves 40 wrestlers who are dumped into Grapital City with only melee strikes and wrestling moves at their disposal and the objective of being the last wrestler standing. The game has gone through multiple closed beta tests and was supposed to be published in February before being postponed.

Rumbleverse will now be released as a complete release on August 11, a developer fro, Iron Galaxy announced in an official blog post. It will be available for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC through the Epic Games store and will begin its first season one week later on August 18. The game’s first Battle Pass will be released alongside Season One, allowing players to earn additional goodies for their Locker Room, however, no details on what these goods will be or how advancement will work have been provided.

Many people have died in the battle royale space as developers try to establish an audience in the crowded sector.

Rumbleverse appears to have carved out a viable niche by focusing on wrestling and physical combat rather than shooting and having the publisher support of Fortnite maker Epic Games. Other criteria, such as balance, variety, and support, will ultimately determine whether or not it can survive or goes down for the count.

