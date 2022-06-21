Xiaomi 12S & 12S Pro Specs Surfaced Online

We all know that Xiaomi is recently working on its highly anticipated smartphone, Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Together with that, the company is all set to bring two high-end smartphones to the market. The Xiaomi 12S & 12S Pro surfaced on Geekbench a few days back. Recently, we got our hands on some information regarding the key specs of both handsets.

Xiaomi 12S & 12S Pro Will Come With Promising Features

A few days back, a hands-on image of the smartphones got leaked. It revealed Leica branding for the camera setup. However, today a reliable leakster revealed some other key specs. According to the latest reports, the 12S will launch with three RAM/storage combos that are written as follows:

8/128GB

8/256GB

12/512GB

The 12S is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. On the other hand, the 12S Pro variant will come in two versions. One will have the same chipset as the 12S- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC while the other will be sporting the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. The former variant of the handset will get the same RAM/storage variants as the 12S as mentioned above. The second version will only come in two options:

8/256GB

12/512GB

The highly anticipated 12S Pro will feature 120W fast charging, just like the 12 Pro does. There had been no further words regarding these upcoming high-end phones. Stay tuned for more updates.