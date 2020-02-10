Xiaomi is going to reveal the Mi 10 on February 13 and the global launch date is set to be 23rd February. Now, just before the launch, the company has revealed the official poster of the upcoming device. Xiaomi Mi 10 official poster reveals the design. The device has also appeared on GFXBench revealing the improved performance.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Official Poster Confirms Design

The Mi 10 will come with Snapdragon 865 SoC. The company has posted an image that details the Kryo 585 CPU and Adreno 650 GPU. Furthermore, the phone will come with 16GB RAM. Furthermore, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will most likely support the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard.

According to the previous rumours, Mi 10 will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with the screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz. As mentioned earlier, it will be a 5G variant as it will come with Snapdragon 865 chipset. The leaks also reveal the 512GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the phone will have a 108-megapixel camera at the back alongside an additional 48MP sensor, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. The battery will come with a 4500 mAh on the base model fitted with 48W fast charging.

We will get more authentic detail on February 13. Till then stay tuned.

Check Also: Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Live Images Leak