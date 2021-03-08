Xiaomi has officially announced the launch of Mi 10S. The company said that it will unveil the Mi 10S on March 10. The upcoming smartphone is one of the multiple variants of the Mi 10 series and will be available globally right after its official launch.

Xiaomi Mi 10S to Come on March 10 Officially

The poster teased by company shows that the phone will be available in three color options – Black, Blue, and White. The phone will have a quad-camera setup on the back. The text on the camera module indicates that the Mi 10S will have a 108MP primary camera sensor. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The phone will also come with dual speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon. On the back, the phone will sport a quad-camera array. The phone will have a 108MP primary camera sensor. While, there is no information about the other three sensors.

The upcoming phone was also popped up on TENAA, which also confirmed the processor details. The listings revealed that the phone will support 33W fast charging. No words are shared about battery capacity at the moment.

The front panel of the phone will be AMOLED with the fingerprint scanner underneath. There is no sensor in back panel nor is embedded into the power button. The phone also appeared on TENAA with a single punch hole in the left for the front-facing camera.

