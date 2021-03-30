Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is the First Phone with Snapdragon 780G There is an LTE version too

Right on time, Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi 11 series. The lineup includes Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11Ultra and Mi 11 Pro. The company claims that Mi 11 Lite is the most affordable 5G smartphone for the global market. Moreover, it is the first phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G chipset. There is an LTE version too which comes with a Snapdragon 732G chip. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the Mi 11 Lite.

Except for the chipset, both models have the same design and specs. The phone has come with a 6.55” AMOLED of FullHD+ resolution with a single punch hole in the top left corner. You get a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 10-bit colour depth. Moreover, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone has come with a triple camera setup at the back. The main one is a 64MP f/1.8 shooter with a 1/1.97” sensor size. There is also an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide-angle snapper with a 1/4” sensor, while the third cam is a 5MP macro shooter. Additionally, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Mi 11 Lite has a 4,250 mAh battery with a 33W fast charging capacity through the USB-C port. The 5G variant also comes with NFC. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G comes in Black, Pink, or Blue colours. It will also have three memory combinations – 6/64GB, 6/128GB, and 8/128GB. On the other hand, the Mi 11 Lite 5G, comes in Black, Yellow, or Green. The phone comes with either 6GB or 8GB RAM, while storage is 128GB for both versions.

The pricing and availability details of the phone will release soon.