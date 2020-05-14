Xiaomi MI Wireless Earphones 2 in Best Price

Nayab Khan Last Updated: May 14, 2020
Less than a minute
Xiaomi Mi Wireless Earphones 2

Two new products from the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi have recently been announced: Redmi AirDots 2 and Redmi Wireless Earphones 2. The first Redmi AirDots were called a cheap AirPods killer and offered active 0noise cancelation and support for Bluetooth 5.0. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 (Mi AirDots Pro 2) promises up to 14 hours of music streaming, carries a 14.2 mm Dynamic Driver Package and facilitates ambient noise cancellation, but are they worth considering? 

The earphones come with the audio codec LDHC Hi-Res. Other functions include smart voice buttons, dual noise cancelation microphones (ENCs). It is also well fitted with 14.2 mm audio driver for improved audio performance. The earphones are designed to attach to MIUI-running phones when the earphones are removed from the case. 

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Earphones 2

You do get volume and track shift touch buttons, and also voice control. In fact, Xiaomi MI Wireless Earphones come with an Infrared Sensor for intelligent wear tracking, which automatically stops when you remove them. 

As reported, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes with a price tag of €22.99 (US$ 24). It only comes in white, and Xiaomi promises it will soon release.  

 

Nayab Khan

She has a keen eye on tech innovations and loves to write almost about everything. Contact : [email protected]
