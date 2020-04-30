Xiaomi Mix Alpha with penta camera technology in $3000

When we see monotonous smartphone manufacturing through all these years, the all new Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha seems quite out of the box. It comes with 360 degree all wrap around display which makes it stand out device with no boundaries.

The unique selling point of Xiaomi Mix Alpha is one continuous monitor, but the way the app was designed for four different displays. The main one is at the mobile end. When you turn to the left and you get the things you want to easily and always test. The status bar on the right is the time date and notifications: battery power, Wi-Fi and signal.

The total screen size is 7.92 inches which sounds colossal but that’s actually the size of the longest diagonal going all the way round. Being the largest display phone with 7.92 inches, its size goes diagonal all around. The sensor technology is phenomenal, in case you are using the front screen, the rear part will stop functioning and sensing the touch.

Part of the screen to body ratio is consumed by the rear cameras. The handset has video 108MP. Samsung is the manufacturer of this camera that uses tetra cell technology to take complete 108MP pictures in daylight and four 27MP pictures in low light, and merge them into one informative image.