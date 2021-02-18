Xiaomi Pakistan has just shared the launch timeline for its upcoming Redmi Note 10 series. The company made this announcement on a social media by uploading a post.

According to the post, it is still not decided that which editions will be unveiled at the launch, but one thing is confirmed that the Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 10 series in Pakistan in early March. The series will launch on March 4 globally.

Xiaomi Pakistan Announces Redmi Note 10 Series Launch

The Redmi Note series is considered to be one of the Xiaomi’s best-selling devices. Xiaomi sold over 200 million units of the Note 9 series, so we can expect that Redmi Note 10 series will also grab the attention a weeks ahead of the launch.

Previously, an unverified leak shared the variants of the Redmi Note 10 series that include Redmi Note 10 4G, Note 10 5G, Note 10 Pro 4G, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. It is certain that all these phones will be coming with different chipsets. Their chipsets must have the separate LTE and 5G editions. Xiaomi is also planning for ‘Pro Max’ and Note 10S variants.

Furthermore, the Redmi Note 10 4G features a 1080P LCD, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 48MP primary shooter. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by a 6000 mAh battery and fast-charges over 22.5W.