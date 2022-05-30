Xiaomi Plans to Launch Black Shark 5 series in Malaysia on June 8th.

The Xiaomi smartphone company in March has unveiled its Black Shark 5 series in China. The Shark 5 series includes three models i.e. Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 Pro and Black Shark RS. Now the company plans to launch Black Shark 5 series in Malaysia in the coming month i.e. June 8th.

The Malaysian Black Sharp division made their announcement on the social media. As per the website the launch event will start at 7 PM Malaysia local time (4:00 PST). It will be a live-streamed on multiple social platforms i.e. Facebook and TikTok.

In the event the Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro will be launched. The Black Shark 5 RS will not be part of the launch. The company has not yet disclosed whether the RS model will be later launched or the Asian countries will only get the base/ vanilla and Pro models.

The features that Chinese market got are to be replicated in the Malaysian versions too. The vanilla/ base model will be having a Snapdragon 870 SoC whereas the Pro version will be getting Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

In the camera section both the devices will have a triple-rear camera setup. The vanilla model will have a 64 MP as the main sensor with 13 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP macro units. The Black Shark 5 Pro will be getting a 108 MP camera as the main sensor with 13 MP ultrawide and 5MP telephoto macro cameras.

The prices of the device are not yet revealed. But as the device are launching at a gap of few months so we can have a rough estimate of what the price may be. The Pro model may tart from MYR 2,628 ( Pkr. 102,785) and the base model will be starting from MYR 2,383 (Pkr. 108,284).

June 8 is not that far, we will be getting more leas and reports about the device so stay tuned.

