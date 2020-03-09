Xiaomi Shows Off its First 40W Fast Charging Solution

Wireless charging is incredibly convenient and eventually it is also common. One problem that the software has always had, however, is the pace of charging. Xiaomi recently demonstrated a pretty powerful wireless Xiaomi 40W fast-charging device, which in a demonstration video charged up a phone from empty to complete in just 40 minutes.

The Chinese company posted a YouTube video on a wireless charging stand with a live clock in the distance, with an undisclosed phone charging. How good is this charger? The Xiaomi 40W wireless charging rates are practically unparalleled although in the past we have seen 30W. The business uses a modified variant of its Mi 10 Pro smartphone in Xiaomi’s demo which has a 4,000 mAh battery. The unit was powered to 57 per cent in just 20 minutes, and it had a full battery within 40 minutes.

However, the amount of heat produced is one of the biggest concerns when using a wireless charger. Using a fast-wireless charger could potentially produce much more heat than traditional charging and even slower wireless chargers. Having said that, there is a vertical air-cooling vent in the wireless charger in the video that helps to properly dissipate energy.

When are we going to see the debut in an actual device? More than certainly, this is something Xiaomi will use in upcoming flagship devices, but it’s doubtful we’ll see smartphones anytime soon using those rates internationally or in the Pakistan.