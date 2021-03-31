Xiaomi unveiled its first foldable phone, Mi Mix Fold, in the mega launch event. The phone is packed with innovative features. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the foldable phone.

First of all, the phone has a large internal screen of an 8.01” OLED panel with a 4:3 aspect ratio (1440p+ resolution). It’s a tablet-sized display. Because of its large screen, Xiaomi enabled a desktop mode with multiple resizable windows.

Xiaomi Unveils its First-Ever Foldable Phone – Mi Mix Fold

Moreover, Xiaomi developed a U-shaped hinge that is 27% lighter than the hinges used by other foldable devices. On the other hand, the phone’s external display measures 6.52”. It is an AMOLED panel with 840 x 2,520 px resolution.

Interestingly enough, the phone has come with a Surge C1 image processing chip. The chip was developed by Xiaomi. It runs the 3A algorithms – Auto Focus, Auto Exposure and Auto White Balance – in a power-efficient manner.

Even more impressive is the world’s first Liquid Lens technology in the telephoto camera. It is made out of a flexible film filled with transparent liquid. It can change its shape, just like the lens in the human eye. The main camera has a 108MP sensor, the 1/1.52” ISOCELL HM2. The ultrawide-angle camera has a 123º field of view and a 13MP sensor with 1.12 µm pixels (f/2.4 lens).

Furthermore, the phone has a massive 5,020 mAh battery with 67W wired charging support. The powerful phone has come with a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset. The base configuration is 12/256 GB along with a 12/512 GB option. There is another option available with 16GB RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Recommended Reading: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is Now Live with Two Screens and Powerful Camera Sensors

The standard version of the phone has a Gorilla Glass back with a ceramic texture. There is also a Ceramic Special Edition, which has a black ceramic back with gold mid-frame and volume buttons.

Both versions of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold are available for pre-order in China. The official sales will begin on April 16. The pricing details of the three models are as follows,