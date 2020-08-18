Xiaomi’s sub-brand Mijia, recently launched a 3-in-1 flashlight for multi-purposes and to provide maximized functionality along with extended durability. Mijia is popular for lifestyle and daily use products. This time around, instead of launching a toolbox, a more compact and smart product is launched in collaboration with Wiha.

Xiaomi's Sub-brand Mijia Unveils a Powerful 3-in-1 Flashlight

The Wiha 3-in-1 flashlight can be adjusted 180 degrees to focus the light beam in any intended direction. The flashlight also encompasses a magnet at the bottom so that it can effortlessly be attached to any metallic surfaces while working.

The weight of the flashlight is equivalent to 252 grams and measures 152mm in length and 30mm in diameter. After rotating it by 180 degrees, the length gets reduced to 125.7mm while width increases to 54.3mm.

The construction of flashlight incorporates high-strength alloy in black color and comes with an IPX4 rating which implies that it’s waterproof. Due to its tough construction, the torch can even be used to break windows along with other glass objects in emergency situations. The torch runs on 3 AAA batteries and is currently available in China in $35. It will soon be made available at mistore.pk

The flashlight can be utilized for three 3 distinct purposes, as the name suggests. The first and foremost is that it works as a conventional heavy-duty flashlight and offers 100/310 lumens dual-speed safe and cold-light LED light with a 65 meters maximum range. Secondly, it acts as Infrared laser light. This particular mode can be used for accurate positioning, And lastly, it can also be utilized as Ultraviolet (UV) light. The purpose of UV light is that it can be used as a fluorescent color mark tool to identify a range of different things.

