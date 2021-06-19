Yahoo Mobile is an MNVO (mobile network virtual operator) that sold mobile services backed by Verizon’s network. Verizon has announced last month that it would sell its media group, which included AOL and Yahoo website properties and brands. As a result of the sale, Yahoo Mobile Shuts Down After 1 Year of Launch.

Yahoo Mobile was not a popular service though. Now, a new page on the Yahoo Mobile site explains that “Verizon has decided to separately sell the Yahoo brand and as a result, Yahoo Mobile operations will cease.”

All subscribers using Yahoo Mobile will have until August 31 to transfer their phone number to another carrier. However, the company also reveals that “individual lines may terminate earlier depending on your monthly service cycle.” Currently, the customers can renew for one more month after June 16, after which service will end when the month is up. AutoPay accounts will only charge through July 16.

The website reads,

Current Yahoo Mobile members will be able to access their accounts and continue to receive account communications. We’ll be sending our members additional information on the upcoming shut down

To learn about how to transfer your number from Yahoo Mobile, Click Here



