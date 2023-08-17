TikTok gave users a new method to scroll through an endless feed of videos based on users’ search history, and it was not noticed by any other app before. Recently, it has been seen that YouTube Music is also attempting to revamp the YouTube app experience for its users. A new tab named Samples will be added to the app’s navigation bar, placing you one tap away from music and videos that are based on the search history.

In May 2023, a screenshot on Reddit hinted many users to believe that the development of a new discovery feature is in progress. The image depicted a vertical feed of music videos similar to TikTok at the time. Users of YouTube Music will now see a new Samples tab that can be tapped to launch a personalized stream of short music videos according to the algorithm that is based on the users’ search history.

YouTube Music stated in its announcement of the feature that it believes Samples will allow users to engage deeper into their favorite songs without leaving the app.

When you load a video in the Samples tab, several navigation buttons appear on the right. Like or play the video, add it to a playlist, share it, or open Shorts. You may now view Shorts and YouTube Music without switching apps back and forth.

YouTube Music has already made efforts to enhance the ease to explore music. Back in 2022, the area dedicated to Artist Radios was redesigned into the homepage of the application. The inclusion of artist-based radio stations within music streaming applications, such as Spotify, is not a recent development. However, YouTube Music has prominently featured this functionality. In May, a carousel showcased recommended albums to users based on their previous listening activity.

Currently, YouTube Music is rolling out its new feature “Samples” globally. YouTube has shown its contentment and dedication to exploring further chances to improve the short video experience for its users.

