YouTube Music will Let You Build Your Own Radio Station

YouTube Music already lets you customize your current queue by familiarity, genre, mood, energy level, and more directly from the Now Playing screen. Not only this but the company will soon let you create your custom radio station on YouTube Music as well.

According to some latest reports, some YouTube Music users are seeing “Create a radio” in the main feed. With this feature, users can select a grid of artists for themselves to select to appear next in an experience similar to YouTube Music’s initial setup process. Multiple artists can be picked to influence the outcome.

After making your choices, YouTube Music lets you pick from three “Song selection” options: Familiar, Blend, and Discover. Similarly, “Filters” include Popular, Deep cuts, New releases, Pump-up, Chill, Upbeat, Downbeat, and Focus.

Once done, you get a YouTube Music Radio playlist with the following description: “Endless music customization for you. Always updating.” It’s named after all the artists and bands you’ve chosen, which is a bit unwieldy.

However, the company has not yet introduced a dedicated button for this feature. It also means that your music radio doesn’t actually get saved. The creation, however, does appear in Recent activity/history. Overall, it is a good feature but there is no use if we can’t save it. It will be really hectic and time consuming when we have to create a new customized radio every time.

Hopefully, Google will introduce this feature globally in the near future.