Youtube revamps its app with new add ons and gestures





Today, YouTube is carrying out a series of updates on mobile devices on its player website. The changes migrate certain components, introduce new functionality, such as an extended range of gesture-based navigation options, and, among other items, upgrade existing ones, such as video chapters.

In May, video chapters were implemented as a quicker way to get to the “right part” of a video, without having to fast-forward manually. Instead, developers can add URLs to their videos that allow viewers to skip to a certain portion of a video or backtrack quickly to rewatch a key section.

YouTube is also upgrading its website for gamers. This pushes the button to a more prominent location on cell phones to make subtitles more available. The auto-play toggle has now been relocated, because it’s simpler to switch it on or off when you’re viewing a video — a transition that, YouTube reports, would also carry out to laptop users shortly.