YouTube Adds Separate Tabs For Shorts, Live Streams and Videos

According to some latest reports, YouTube is updating its website and mobile app to make them more organized. YouTube is now adding separate tabs for Shorts, live streams and regular videos. In a support post, the company says the change is based on user feedback. Also, it will make it easier for viewers to discover the kinds of content they want to see while exploring a channel page.

Before the update, there is a single tab labelled “videos.” It showed you a list of all the user’s uploads, including shorts, live streams, and regular-length videos. Although there is a filter that lets you change which format the list shows. However, it gets reset every time you leave the page. With the new update, everything is now sorted out. Because the new update is giving each type of content its own tab.

Another benefit of using this feature is that creators now don’t have to create a separate channel for Shorts to make things more organized. Anyhow, the feature is now live and will be available for every user in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the company has announced that the creators in its Partner Program will get a cut of the revenue generated from ads that play in front of shorts. That could give the platform a leg up over TikTok, which currently pays creators via a creators fund, and lets them make some of their own money via tips.

