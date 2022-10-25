YouTube has just announced some new features to provide more ease to its users. YouTube is now rolling out the most significant design in recent memory, with a new look that changes dynamically with each video. Google has announced that YouTube will be getting a redesign across the board. Both mobile and web versions will get this feature.

YouTube Rolls Out New Design and Better Controls

See Also: YouTube ends premium subscription to watch 4K resolution videos

The feature is already available on the web version over the past few weeks. It is, however, rolling out to everyone now. This new design is centred on colours. It grabs colours from whatever video you’re watching and applies them to the app’s interface. Not only this, but action buttons such as the subscribe button and the share button look like floating pills. Basically, the change applies mainly to the dark mode of the app. But the light mode will also employ more colours and be pretty eye-catching on its own.

With this redesign, YouTube is also rolling out a few features on mobile. The first one is pinch-to-zoom. With this feature, you can zoom into videos and look at details more closely. The second one is precise seeking. This feature will let you seek through videos and look at individual frames as you seek. Pinch-to-zoom was already available as a YouTube Premium feature but now is available for everyone.

These changes will begin rolling out to everyone from today. You will soon get this feature.

Check Also: Youtube Music Redesigned Playlist Is Rolling Out Widely