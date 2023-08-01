Enhanced Viewing Experience: YouTube Tests AI Video Summaries

To improve user experience, YouTube frequently adds new capabilities to its mobile, browser, and TV apps. Longtime users of the Google-owned site haven’t been happy with some of the platform’s developments, such as the recent move to raise the pricing of Premium accounts that were grandfathered in. However, YouTube keeps going, and the minds behind the business keep adding new features aimed at both producers and users. Recently, the streaming service has received a few under-tested feature additions, and the creators are currently adding one more – AI-generated video summaries.

The YouTube team states that for the time being, video summaries will only be automatically generated in English on a support page that tracks the rollout of these initiatives. These are intended to provide consumers with a “quick overview of what a video is about,” according to the business. These are not intended to take the place of the written summaries that the creators have contributed, according to the release notice.

YouTube stated that these AI-based summaries are presently being evaluated with a small sample size of users and videos, but it did not specify which nations would use them. However, because only English-language movies are being used for the testing of these summaries, their availability might only be available in a few places.

Viewers who come across these new summaries are being urged by YouTube to provide comments. Unfortunately, no screenshots were given, leaving the text’s appearance up to speculation. YouTube does, however, confirm that these summaries will show up on both the watch page and the search page, possibly with a disclaimer to set it apart from the user-generated video summary.

Enrolled users will have the opportunity to give some of the experimental inclusions a test drive, despite the fact that access to all experimental inclusions is not guaranteed. We only recently stumbled across one of these brand new features, and it allows Premium customers to lock the screen when media is playing so that there are no inadvertent taps on the screen. In the meanwhile, more recently, the capability to turn a YouTube Shorts comment into still another Short has been put through its paces.

Check Out: YouTube Shorts Comments Are Now Convertible Into Videos – Here’s How?