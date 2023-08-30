YouTube is working on a way to provide video creators who break its restrictions with a second opportunity. When content creators violate YouTube’s community guidelines, they will now have the option to participate in an “educational training course” in exchange for having the warning removed from their account.

“Looking ahead, we’ll keep working to make our policies easier for creators to understand. We ultimately want creators to have the clarity they need to stay strike-free on our platform — while maintaining a healthy experience for YouTube’s entire community”, YouTube mentioned.

YouTube used to give channels that broke its content standards a permanent warning and then remove the video in question from its platform. The warning would remain on a user’s account for their whole tenure on YouTube, and it would come before any strikes that the user would earn for violating the site’s policies again.

The video will still be removed from the site if it is found to be in violation of YouTube’s regulations; however, the company will now provide content producers with the opportunity to get rid of the warning they received from YouTube by requiring them to complete a class that covers the policy they violated.

YouTube will now additionally issue individual warnings depending on the specific regulations they break rather than a general lifelong notice that includes all of its policies. This replaces the previous practice of issuing a blanket warning that applies to all of YouTube’s policies. YouTube asserts that this will provide producers with more opportunities to learn why their content may have crossed the line, in addition to providing them with the ability to take multiple learning courses at the same time.

The warning will be reinstated, according to YouTube, if the creator of the video breaks the same law within 90 days of finishing its training program. Creators who continue to violate the same guideline after the 90-day window has passed will have another opportunity to avoid YouTube’s warning by enrolling in another instructional course. According to YouTube, broadcasters who were previously given a lifetime warning may take the course to waive it.

The platform also reminds users that even with the introduction of training courses, they should not use the platform in a way that violates its policies. YouTube will continue to adhere to its three-strike policy and will cancel user accounts if they frequently break YouTube’s regulations or upload a single case of severe content. Additionally, the corporation claims that in the future it might prevent repeat offenders from enrolling in its instructional classes altogether.

This change is not only beneficial for creators, who will have greater discretion in case they inadvertently infringe the regulations. It is also beneficial for YouTube, which is dependent on users to consistently provide material that is compliant with its laws. It is also an addition to the recent policy adjustments that YouTube has made in an attempt to woo content creators. These changes include decreasing the eligibility requirements in order to make money on the site and modifying its regulations regarding the use of swear words.

