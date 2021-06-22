Zoom Adds new options for Pronouns Sharing

Zoom is the widely used video conferencing app as people are using this app to meet their needs for online meetings, webinars, and education. While the platform is performing quite well, the company has added the pronouns option that will make it easier for others to recognize you. on the other side, Pronouns Sharing will also help people to better describe themselves.

The pronoun will appear in brackets just next to your name in calls. This functionality was already available with the difference that people had to enter them manually. While the user can choose when to display pronouns, they will be shown under the users’ names on their profile cards.

Zoom Adds new options Pronouns Sharing

This new pronoun feature will be visible by default on the profile pages of users having free basic zoom plans. Also, users having single licensed accounts will also be able to enjoy it. This field will be turned off by default for those accounts having multiple members. In this case, the administrators can turn it on manually.

Users will have the liberty to decide if their pronouns should be displayed in calls or webinars. The company has designed customized options for it including always share, never share, or to ask during every meeting if pronouns should be displayed. One can access these settings by tapping on the profile settings in Zoom. This setting can allow users to have different pronouns for different people/scenarios. However, it should be noted that currently, the pronouns are always visible on the profile card.

Zoom is not the only online platform that has introduced the pronouns field, previously Instagram and Slack added them and Twitter is also working on this feature for new profiles.

