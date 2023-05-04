3 Best Android TV Boxes to buy in Pakistan (2023)

In the era of this advanced technology, we want every new feature in one gadget. The same goes for TV. When we plan to buy a new TV for ourselves, we want everything in it, like it must have a great design with good quality pictures and of course all the new great features. This might be one of the major reasons that nowadays people are preferring Android TV over orthodox TV. However, if you have a normal TV and you want all the updated features of Android TV in it, then don’t worry because you can convert your orthodox TV into Android TV with the help of the Best Android TV Boxes.
Best Android TV Box Converts Normal TV to Smart TV
Today, in this article you will get to know about the Best Android TV Boxes to buy in Pakistan. Moreover, you will learn how they work and what can they do.
What are Android TV Boxes?
Android TV Boxes are in the shape of small boxes and they can turn normal TV into a smart TV with a wide range of options. People preferably use Smart/Android Tv boxes to stream movies or TV shows from streaming sites, such as Netflix, Hulu, or YouTube.
How Android TV Boxes Work?
You simply have to connect an Android TV Box to a TV and then setup up the internet via wired Ethernet or WiFi connection. Once the Smart box is connected to a TV and the internet, then you can install the apps. You can install a YouTube app to stream your favorite videos.
Android is an Operating System that was created by Google mainly for mobile phones but as it is open source and free so it can also be installed on small boxes that run the same hardware and give better input and output options. Android TV box can not only give a HD viewing ability to TV but it also gives the ability to use a remote control, keyboard, or mouse for input.
What Content Android TV Box can Provide?
As discussed before, most people use Android TV boxes mainly to stream video content. These smart boxes allow them to watch their favorite TV shows and movies on demand. Other than that, they can do is also what most standard computers can do. You can install a very large variety of apps on it and you can do everything from creating a document to checking the weather. Moreover, you can enjoy Live TV and Sports from all over the world.
You must be definitely now thinking that which company is producing the best Android TV Box in Pakistan that you can get. In this article, We are going to share the details of the 3 Best Android TV Boxes to buy in Pakistan (2018). That will simply guide you that which one is best for you.
Here is the list of the 3 Best Android TV Boxes to buy in Pakistan (2023).
Mi TV BOX:
If you are planning to buy the best Android TV box, then you can opt for the Mi TV box as it is considered to be one of the best Android TV boxes in Pakistan. It runs on the latest Android TV 6.0 so you can watch TV, Play games, and much more. It Keeps you connected to news broadcasts or you can listen to the radio. Mi TV Box also recommends videos on your preferences from Google Play and Youtube. It is equipped with a strong processor.
The design of the Mi TV box is very sleek and trim. It has curved edges. It looks stylish.
Mi TV box is available in Black color with the Dimensions and weight of 101 x 101 x 19.5mm 176.5g. The internal storage is 2GB DDR3 and 8GB of onboard storage. It runs Processor of Quad-core Cortex-A53 2.0GHz and Mali 450 750MHz.
Mi TV box Supports HDR10/HLG HDR processing (software upgrade required)
Some more Specs of the Mi TV box:
- Video: VP9 Profile-2 up to 4K x 2K @ 60fps
- H.265 HEVC MP-10 at L5.1, up to 4K x 2K at 60fps
- H.264 AVC HPat L5.1, up to 4K x 2K at 30fps
- H.264 MVC, up to 1080P at 60fps
- Sound: DTS 2.0+ Digital Out, Dolby Digital Plus
- Up to 7.1 pass-through
- Ports: HDMI:HDMI 2.0a x 1 port (HDCP 2.2)
- USB: USB 2.0 x 1 port
- AV: SPDIF Out / 3.5mm audio output x 1 port
- Power: 1 port
- Software Android TV 6.0
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz B
Here are some Pros and Cons of the Mi TV box:
Pros
- Compact
- Affordable
- Stylish
- Versatile
Cons
- No Ethernet support
- Not the most durable box
So you can go for the Mi TV box as it is one of the best Android TV boxes in Pakistan.
H96 Pro Plus TV Box:
The H96 Pro Plus is also one of the best Android TV box in Pakistan. It is available in Black color. The H96 PRO Plus box case is made from plastic. It has two USB ports, one HDMI, and one port for a microSD card. The internal storage of this Android box is an S912 CPU and 3GB of RAM.
The S912 CPU along with the 3GB of RAM makes the H96 Pro Plus the best box to use with Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Kodi, or other online streaming sources.
Some more Specifications of the H96 Pro Plus TV Box:
- Android 7.1
- CPU: Amlogic S912 Octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU up to 2GHz
- RAM: 3GB DDR3
- GPU: ARM Mali-T820MP3
- Internal Storage: 32GB EMMC
- WiFi: Dual Band 802.11ac
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Two USB ports
You will find standard equipment inside the box of H96 Pro Plus such as remote control, power adapter, short user manual, HDMI cable, and of course Android Tv box. Everything is packed in such a fancy box that gives a premium look.
Pros
- The S912 chipset inside this Smart TV Box is an advanced version compared to the earlier chipset.
- 3G RAM
- DDR3
Cons
- The remote could be better
MXQ Pro 4K TV Box:
The MXQ Pro 4K is a TV box that streams content of your choice. It is considered to be the best Android TV box in Pakistan. The MXQ Android TV box is black in color with the name of the device written on top in white. It is made of good quality plastic, that does not break with one fall.
MXQ Pro 4K is packed in a black color box with golden letters written on it. The box is square in shape.
Most people are not satisfied with the interface of the MXQ Pro 4K Android TV box as they found it boring. The home screen comes with huge icons, which is not eye-catchy. However, if you want, you can always install another launcher according to your choice.
MXQ Pro 4K Android TV box is easy to set up and that is the major thing that cannot be ignored. That’s why it is ranked as the best Android TV box in Pakistan.
MXQ Pro specifications:
- SoC – Amlogic S905 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 @ up to 2.0GHz with penta-core Mali-450MP GPU
- System Memory – 1GB DDR3
- Storage – 8GB NAND flash + SD card slot
- Video Output – HDMI 2.0, AV
- Video Codec – [email protected] Hz video decoding 10-bit HEVC and AVS+ codec support; H.264 up to 4K 30 Hz
- Audio – HDMI, AV, coaxial S/PDIF
- Connectivity – 10/100M Ethernet, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
- USB – 4x USB 2.0 host ports
- Misc – IR receiver
- Power Supply – DC 5V/2A
- Dimensions – N/A
Pros
-
- Perfect for Kodi
- High-performance Quad Core CPU & Penta Core GPU
- 4K support
- Incredibly low priced
- Easy to set up
Cons
- Boring design
- Ok Remote
- Only 1 GB RAM
- No Bluetooth support
Points To Consider While Purchasing the Best Android TV Box
When going shopping for an Android TV box, there are a few things you should take into consideration to make sure you get the most suitable hardware for your requirements. Here are some things that you should be on the lookout for:
- Processor
- Storage
- Operating System
- Connectivity
- Resolutions
- Remote Control
- Price
1- Processor
It is crucial to choose a set-top box for your television that has a processor that is both quick and strong because the processor is the device’s beating heart. If you want performance that is both smooth and effective, go for a device that has a processor with four or eight cores.
2- Storage
Use determines RAM and storage. Basic streaming requires 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. If you install lots of programs or play games, you should get an android tv box with at least 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
3- Operating System
Search for a set-top box that operates on the most recent version of Android to ensure that it is compatible with the most up-to-date features and applications.
4- Connectivity
It is necessary for the device to have a number of different connectivity choices, including Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth, and HDMI, to guarantee that it can connect without any problems to your television and other electronic devices.
5- Resolutions
If you want to be sure that the Android TV box is compatible with your television, check the resolutions that it supports. If you have a 4K television, you should seek a TV box that is also capable of displaying content in 4K quality.
6- Remote Control
The remote control is a key component of the gadget, and as such, it ought to have a straightforward interface, user-friendly, and be simple to use.
7- Price
When it comes to buying an Android TV box, the last thing to think about is your budget. It is crucial to select a piece of hardware that provides the most bang for your buck despite the fact that there are numerous possibilities available at a variety of pricing points.
If you give these aspects some thought, you should be able to select the Best Android TV box that not only satisfies your requirements but also falls within your price range.
Conclusion
Lastly, there is a wide selection of Android TV boxes available, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. Things to think about when picking an Android TV box include its price, supported resolutions, connectivity choices, and operating system. Doing so will help you to get on the Best Android TV boxes for your specific requirements. You can choose the Best Android TV box that suits your demands, whether it’s for simple streaming or complex games. There are many various models available, so it is important to do some homework in order to choose the one that best meets your needs.