Assassin’s Creed: The Next Title is Reportedly Leaked

Assassin’s Creed Rift has been circulating for quite some time. The game, purportedly a smaller, more focused version concentrating on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Basim as the protagonist, is set to be announced in September. Recently, YouTuber j0nathan released a video (via Reddit) in which he revealed new information about the title.

Advertisement

Several aspects in the leak confirm prior rumours, such as the game being a shorter and more stealth-focused adventure set in Baghdad. It will purportedly be set between 860 AD and 870 AD during the Anarchy in Samarra, and unlike previous game titles, it does not appear to feature a contemporary day setting (especially recent ones).

YouTuber j0nathan https://t.co/IgrqJfAV7u revealed this information on the new Assassins Creed game

-Should be called Assassins Creed Mirage

-Released in Spring 2023

-The game will take place in Baghdad between the years 870-860

-Return to basics, no leveling system pic.twitter.com/soCko92M6U — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 30, 2022

The leak refers to the Assassin’s Creed spinoff codenamed Rift, the existence of which was revealed earlier this year. It was intended to be an expansion for Valhalla, but Ubisoft chose to separate it as a standalone game in order to expand the game roster. According to the report, Rift will star the character Basim Ibn Ishaq and will be smaller than previous releases in the series, with a greater emphasis on stealth gaming.

The original is backwards compatible on Xbox but not on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, making it the only major entry that is not playable on newer, non-PC technology. Not only has Ubisoft restored the three Ezio titles, but it has also combined remasters of Assassin’s Creed III and Liberation with the season pass for AC’s Odyssey.