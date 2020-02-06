5 Best Internet Service Providers in Karachi

Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan. It is the fifth most populous country in Pakistan. The only metropolis of Pakistan is also a giant corporate and economic hub. And people must remain interconnected with this city. Nowadays, the Internet is considered as the way of Infotainment and entertainment. So everybody wants to have access to the internet. Therefore, providing internet service to this gigantic city is also a huge task. It requires a lot of planning and improvisation.

There are some renowned Internet Service Providers currently working in Karachi. Each ISP has a wide range of packages. These are lower rate and higher rate packages depending upon your need. Therefore, I am going to quote a list of best and fastest Internet Service providers in Karachi.

List of Top Internet Service Providers in Karachi

PTCL

Without any doubt, PTCL is the first and largest Internet Service provider of our country. And also the first company to provide internet to the residents of Karachi. Presently, it has become a telecom giant and offers many privileges for its customers. PTCL provides one of the highest broadband speeds in affordable rates. The company also offers extra perks as well. Like, if you select 30 Mbps package, you will get free landline and PTCL smart TV subscription. The service is widely spread in Karachi and is also used by different organizations.

To know more, click here.

PTCL’s Internet Packages in Karachi: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 1750/-

Volume : Unlimited

: Unlimited Internet speed : up to 6 Mbps

: up to 6 Mbps Smart TV(optional): PKR 525/- per month

Installation Time and Cost:

Installation charges: PKR 2,499 inclusive of Tax/- (over existing landline) and PKR 5000 inclusive of tax/- (Landline + Internet + Smart TV)

PKR 2,499 inclusive of Tax/- (over existing landline) and PKR 5000 inclusive of tax/- (Landline + Internet + Smart TV) Device charges: Yes (Router and TV box)

Yes (Router and TV box) Installation time: 1-2 working days

StormFiber

StormFiber has become a famous internet and television service provider in Karachi. It is powered by Cybernet. The main ambition of this telecom company is to provide fast, secure and reliable internet connection. It does so by using optical fibers. They are made available at your doorsteps. Due to the use of fiber optic cables, you get the best possible bandwidth and connectivity. StormFiber provides access to the fast-paced world of online gaming, live streaming, movies, music, television and much more. The most prominent aspect of this service is that it never lets you down. It is a self-diagnosing ISP that foresee your problems. Therefore providing uninterrupted services.

To know more, click here.

StormFiber’s Internet Packages in Karachi: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 1299/- (without tax)

Volume : Unlimited

: Unlimited Internet speed : 2 Mbps

: 2 Mbps Smart TV(optional): PKR 400/- per month.

Installation Time and Cost:

Installation charges: PKR 12000/- without tax or PKR 1200/- without tax per month for 12 months

PKR 12000/- without tax or PKR 1200/- without tax per month for 12 months Device charges: Yes (TV box)

Yes (TV box) Installation time: 10-15 working days

Zong 4G Bolt

There are some places in Karachi where there is no optical fiber. So the speed of the internet is slow in those areas and wireless connection is being used. The propagation of signals through wireless devices are much faster than wired services whether its fiber optic or a simple wire connection.

Therefore, it cannot beat the speed of wireless service in providing internet as Zong’s 4G wireless connection offers. The wireless devices are called as Bolt and Bolt+ with different sets of speeds. Zong 4G Bolt can connect up to 10 WiFi devices and you can use it anywhere by plugging into any USB power source. It can provide lightning-fast speeds up to 36 Mbps.

To know more, click here.

Zong 4G Bolt’s Internet Packages in Karachi: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 1500/- (without tax)

Volume : 30 GB for one month

: 30 GB for one month Internet speed: up to 150 Mbps

Installation Time and Cost:

Installation charges: You just have to buy a Bolt device

Device charges: Yes (PKR 3,000/-)

WorldCall

WorldCall is one of the old and reliable internet service provider based in Karachi and Lahore. It has seen a series of development with shifts in technology and industry. Starting from payphone operations to cable broadband and then expanded to Wireless Broadband. Similarly from Cable TV to Video on Demand, from LDI Services and Fiber Optic Network to Wireless Local Loop Telephony. It has always remained updated in order to serve the needs of the local market. The residents of Karachi have considered this Internet Service as reliable and budget-friendly.

To know more, click here.

WorldCall’s Internet Packages in Karachi: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 699/- (without tax)

Volume : Unlimited

: Unlimited Internet speed: 1 Mbps

Installation Time and Cost:

Installation charges: No

No Device charges: Yes (PKR 3,000/-)

Yes (PKR 3,000/-) Installation time: 1-2 working days

Optix

The ISP Optix is also running operations majorly in Karachi and to some extent in Lahore. In Karachi, it is available in the areas which surround Clifton and DHA. Optix transforms your imagination to life.

Optix includes ultra-fast fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) technology which offers a very fast Internet connection with up to 20mbps speeds for downloads. It is sufficient to power up every tablet, laptop, gaming system and other streaming devices in your home. Optix enables a quantum leap in performance with limitless online potential.

To know more, click here.

Optix’s Internet Packages in Karachi: (Most economical)

Monthly charges: PKR 1850/- without tax (including TV)

Volume : Unlimited

: Unlimited Internet speed: 2 Mbps

Installation Time and Cost:

Installation charges: PKR 4,999/- (first TV is free)

PKR 4,999/- (first TV is free) Device charges: Yes (Additional TV and Digital Box)

Final Words

We have listed above the top five internet service providers in Karachi. We kept PTCL at the top, due to the fact that it has the wide coverage areas across Pakistan and it has some really affordable deals that you can grab for your home or work. Please do not hesitate to use the comment box below to suggest if we skipped any local internet service provider in Karachi.