5 Biggest Features of the new Google Pixel 6

Google is having an event tomorrow to launch its most anticipated Pixel 6 lineup. In that event, the company will launch some other amazing products as well. As far as the launch of the Pixel 6 lineup is concerned, it will include two smartphones, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Now just before the launch, let’s discuss the 5 biggest features of the upcoming Google Pixel 6. Some of these features are already announced and others are still rumours, but each of them could answer a lot about what kind of phone Google will launch.

1. The Pixel 6’s Tensor Chip

First of all, Google will introduce its customized chipset tomorrow. Google Pixel 6 lineup is the first to come with this chipset. Google says that the Tensor chip is as powerful as Apple’s A14 Bionic and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Chipset.

The Tensor chip is co-developed with Samsung and is said to be based on the unreleased Exynos 9855 – a 5nm chip with the level of performance of the Exynos 2100 inside the Galaxy S21 series. It will run 4 efficient cores at 1.8GHz, 2 cores at 2.25GHz and 2 cores at 2.8GHz.

According to Google, it brings an up to 80% improvement in performance. And it features the Titan M2 security chip to protect from attacks. But we will surely get more information about it tomorrow.

2. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Cameras

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will share the same new 50MP 1/1.3-inch Samsung GN1 sensor. They’ll also likely share the 12MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, Pixel 6 Pro will have a third camera – a 48MP 4x telephoto.

Obviously, that’s pretty exciting, especially when you consider that the Pixel 6 Pro will be Google’s first phone to offer a wide, ultrawide and telephoto lens on one device. Not only this but the Pixel 6 lineup will come with many AI beauty features. One of the key features is Magic Eraser.

3. How fast will the Pixel charge?

Apart from the processor and cameras, another very important feature of the phone is its battery life. The Pixel 6 will have a 4,600mAh battery, while the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 5,000mAh one. Both Pixel 6 phones will charge up to 30W through a USB-C port and wirelessly at up to 21W on the Pixel 6 and 23W on the Pixel 6 Pro.

For wireless charging, Google is also going to launch its Pixel stand. The stand is made of 39% recycled materials. It features two Qi charging coils – one for smartphones and another for wearables.

4. Out of the box Android 12

Another interesting feature, the Pixel 6 lineup will have Android 12. The software update landed at the start of this month, though Google only released it to the Android Open Source Project. That means for most people, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the first opportunities to see Android 12 out of the box.

Material You, a new UI design language for the OS and apps that focuses on customization and colours, is the most significant change in new version of Android. Improved Quick Settings, Notification Shade, and App Search are just a few of the new features included in the latest edition.

5. The Pixel 6’s Price

Last but not the least, the price. Although, Google has not revealed any information regarding this. But we can make a rough guess to see what could be the expected price of the Pixel 6 lineup. We’ve heard rumours of the Pixel 6 starting at $749 and the Pixel 6 Pro at $1,049, but those could just be random guesses.

We will definitely get the exact information about the Pixel 6 lineup tomorrow. So stay tuned for more news and updates.

