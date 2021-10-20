This phone is the fastest to make snaps; claims Snapchat

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones will include something unique for Snapchat users in addition to camera features like Magic Eraser.

Snapchat and Google revealed a “Quick Tap to Snap” function that would be available later this year as part of the Pixel launch event. When it is released, the feature will be similar to Android 12’s “Quick Tap,” except it will allow Snapchat to start quickly on the Pixel 6, skipping the lockscreen. As a consequence, Snapchat promises that the Pixel 6 will be “the quickest phone to snap.”

We teamed up with Google Pixel to make Pixel 6 the fastest phone to make a Snap. With Quick Tap to Snap, you'll be able to open the Snapchat camera right from the lock screen! Look out for the feature and more #Pixel6 announcements coming soon. pic.twitter.com/s6hYV5N6b1 — Snapchat (@Snapchat) October 19, 2021

The 94-degree shooter is the company’s widest selfie camera feature since the Pixel 3, although it will initially only function in the native camera app and Snapchat. Support for Snapchat for Android v11.49 or above should be available when the Pixel 6 is released.

He also stated that the firm is collaborating with Google to introduce other Pixel-exclusive features to Snapchat, such as Live Translate. When it’s ready, you and your friends will be able to communicate in ten different languages, with real-time translations. In addition, the two businesses are collaborating to develop special augmented reality lenses.

“It’s fantastic to collaborate with Snap to offer this Pixel-first feature to our new phones and let people capture the world as it occurs,” Rick Osterloh, Google’s Senior Vice President of Devices and Services, said in a joint statement with Snap.

Users of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be able to use the new features in the coming months.

What’s More in Google Pixel 6 kingdom

On Tuesday, the Alphabet Inc. Google introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the next generation of its smartphone which will be fueled by the company’s first chip, Tensor. The tech behemoth also debuted Pixel Pass, a $45-per-month subscription service for US users that includes the Pixel 6 and access to premium versions of YouTube and YouTube Music.