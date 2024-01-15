YouTube is escalating its battle against ad blockers, leaving users with limited choices to avoid advertisements on the platform. In recent months, YouTube has intensified its efforts, issuing warnings to users that employing ad blockers violates the company’s terms of service. This leaves users with essentially two options: endure advertisements or opt for a YouTube Premium subscription for an ad-free experience. To discourage the use of ad blockers, YouTube has taken an additional step by deliberately slowing down the platform for users who persist in using these tools.

This isn’t the first time YouTube has implemented such measures. In November, the platform openly admitted to intentionally slowing down load times for users who continued to use ad blockers. Reports now suggest a new wave of slowdowns affecting users who remain resistant to abandoning ad blockers.

Ad Blockers on YouTube: YouTube’s Stricter Measures and User Woes

According to various discussions on Reddit, users employing ad blockers are experiencing significant delays on YouTube. Video load times have skyrocketed, with some users reporting delays of up to five minutes across different browsers. Interestingly, even users who have a Premium subscription may face delays if they have ad blockers enabled for other purposes, indicating YouTube’s commitment to curbing the use of such tools.

Adding to user frustration is the proliferation of scam ads on YouTube. Users without ad blockers or a Premium membership are inundated with deceptive advertisements. A Reddit thread highlights the alarming presence of bad ads that impersonate popular YouTubers and celebrities to scam viewers financially. For instance, one reported ad featured a deepfake video of Jennifer Aniston purportedly offering a MacBook Pro for a mere $10.

Users have voiced concerns about the challenge YouTube faces in addressing these scam ads. Despite potential removals, perpetrators often create new accounts and emails to continue disseminating the same fraudulent ads. Users express skepticism about YouTube’s ability to effectively monitor and control these misleading advertisements.

In addition to scam ads, users have recently reported encountering pornographic content on the platform. While YouTube has acknowledged taking action against accounts posting ads violating its policies, users continue to witness inappropriate content due to the crackdown on ad blockers.

The question remains whether YouTube plans to implement stricter measures to combat the proliferation of misleading ads on the platform. Users are advised to exercise caution and refrain from clicking on ads that sound too good to be true or promise unrealistic giveaways, given the current challenges associated with ad blockers on YouTube.

See Also: Youtube Introduces New Option For turning Video Clips into Shorts