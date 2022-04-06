Affordable EVs will Come in 2027, as Announced by GM and Honda

Honda and GM announced that they would collaborate on a range of cheap electric vehicles (EVs). It was based on a universal architecture and GM’s Ultium batteries. They promised to produce vehicles in a variety of product areas, including tiny crossovers and referred to it as a “new chapter” in their collaboration. It confirms prior reports that Honda would build two electric vehicles using GM’s battery technology.

Collaboration Between GM and Honda

The CEO of GM, Mary Barra, gives a statement. “Both the companies will exchange their best technology, engineering, and manufacturing strategies to produce cheap and desired EVs on a worldwide scale, such as our important markets in North America, South America, and China.”

According to GM’s press statement, the firms agreed to share technology, design, and manufacturing strategies and work on “standardizing equipment and mechanisms to achieve world-class performance, higher output, and greater affordability.” The firms will also talk about collaborating on electric vehicle batteries in order to reduce costs and increase performance and sustainability.

Affordable EVs

The word “affordable” appears several times in the press release since both firms underline the goal of producing EVs. That is less expensive than those currently on the market. Toshihiro Mibe, Honda president and CEO, speaks of it. “Honda and GM will expand on our successful technical collaboration to accomplish a vast expansion in the distribution of electric vehicles.”

The partnership makes a lot of sense, especially for Honda, which has lagged well behind its competitors in terms of electric vehicle research. By collaborating with GM, it will be able to share development costs and provide its extensive BEV and hybrid experience. In 2018, the two automakers established a partnership to develop autonomous vehicles. In that Honda purchased a stake in GM’s Cruise self-driving subsidiary. Moreover, the companies have teamed up on hydrogen fuel cells.

