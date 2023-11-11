AKU, UNICEF partner to uplift primary education in Balochistan

The Aga Khan University’s Institute for Educational Development (AKU-IED) has signed an agreement with the Education Department, Government of Balochistan, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to develop the capacity of curriculum, textbook, and teacher training bodies in the province. The project is funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and the European Union (EU).

Under the project, AKU-IED will provide technical assistance and work in close collaboration with the Education Department’s technical subsections, including the Bureau of Curriculum, Balochistan Textbook Board, Provincial Institute of Teacher Education, Directorate of Education (Schools), and Balochistan Examination and Assessment Commission.

AKU-IED will also work closely with Finnish Global Education Solutions, which specializes in developing frameworks for school functions and structures, professional knowledge building, and practical pedagogical work, to bring the best of the Finnish educational system to the curriculum of Balochistan.

“There are critical challenges in delivering the curriculum at classroom level and the true potential of children is not realised. We are hoping that this project will enhance capacities of teachers to contribute to the educational development of Balochistan. It is an opportunity for us all to further build on the quality of education,” said Hamid Baqi, Education Officer at UNICEF.

